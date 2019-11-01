Orioles slip past Madison in quarterfinal round

The Lennox Orioles jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead and never trailed in the quarterfinal round of the Class 11A football game against Madison on Thursday night at Lennox.

Lennox held on for a 35-33 win as a late-game rally by the Bulldogs fell short.

Lennox scored twice in the first period. Josh Arlt tossed a 21-yard scoring strike to Peyton Eich. Caleb Metcalf added the extra-point kick and the Orioles held a 7-0 advantage.

Moments later, the Orioles hit paydirt when Jackson Arlt scampered 25 yards for a score and the Orioles led 13-0.

Madison marched 62 yards in seven plays to score with 8:24 left in the half. Tyler Tappe tossed a 19-yard scoring strike to Chris Reece to cap off the scoring drive. Trey Smith added the extra-point kick and the Bulldogs trailed 13-7.

Lennox stretched its lead to 12 points when Josh Arlt tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Fodness. The two-point conversion failed and the Orioles led 19-7.

Madison added a late score in the half. The Bulldogs marched 61 yards in four plays to paydirt. Tappe tossed his second touchdown pass, this time to Carter Bergheim covering 46 yards. The extra-point attempt was no good and Madison trailed 19-13.

Neither team scored until the fourth period. Lennox marched 95 yards in 18 plays to score. Josh Arlt tossed a 13-yard scoring strike to Eich. Josh Arlt hooked up with Fodness for the two-point conversion pass and the Orioles led 27-13.

Behind the play of Tappe, the Bulldogs pulled to within one with 4:50 left in the game. Tappe tossed an 18-yard pass to Bergheims, capping off an 11-play, 80-yard drive. Smith kicked the extra point and Madison trailed 27-20.

Tappe threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Bergheim, which covered 48 yards in five plays. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion and were stopped as Madison trailed 27-26.

Lennox stretched its lead to nine, 35-26, with 1:31 left in the contest. Haden Mendel scored on a four-yard run to cap off a 51-yard, four-play drive. Josh Arlt tossed a two-point conversion pass to Jackson Arlt.

Madison added a touchdown with 32 ticks left on the clock. Tappe tossed a 14-yard strike to Mason Avery to cap off a 57-yard, six-play drive. Smith booted the extra point.

Madison racked up 501 total yards, 80 rushing and 421 passing. Reece ended the game with 59 yards rushing on 19 carries. Tappe rushed for 21 yards on five attempts.

Tappe was 36 of 53 passing for 421 yards with one interception. Bergheim caught 13 passes for 201 yards. Jacob Unterbrunner caught seven passes for 70 yards. Carson Hunsley had five receptions for 60 yards. Avery caught seven passes for 48 yards.

Lennox rolled up 427 total yards, 133 rushing and 294 passing. Jackson Arlt had 48 yards rushing on four carries.

Josh Arlt was 20 of 38 passing for 294 yards. Metcalf caught five passes for 116 yards. Fodness had six receptions for 72 yards.

Zach Whitlock had 13 tackles (four solo, nine assists) for the Bulldogs. Cody Brown had 10 tackles (7-3) and two sacks. Logan Allbee had nine tackles (3-6). Daniel Swenson had one sack for Madison.

Eich (7-1) and Will Daugherty (4-4) each had eight tackles for the Orioles.

Fourteen seniors played their last game for Madison: Tappe, Avery, Brock Minnaert, Unterbrunner, Ammon Hawkes, AJ Peters, Hunsley, Swenson, Mitch Williams, Eric Nelson, Daniel Bounds, Lance Lee, Gavin Ronk and Brown.

Other scores from Class 11A action were: Canton 50, Dakota Valley 6; Tea Area 49, Tri-Valley 6; and West Central 16, Dell Rapids 13.