March 27, 2020

DSU Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet canceled

DSU Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet canceled

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 2:44 pm

By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

Dakota State University has canceled the Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, which was scheduled for June 6.

"We are disappointed to make this decision, but with the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic creates regarding social distancing, event capacity and travel options, we feel it is best to cancel the annual event," said Jeff Dittman, athletic director at DSU.

DSU has gone to all online class delivery for the remainder of the spring semester, but the banquet is not something that lends itself to an online event, he said.

The 2020 inductees will be honored at next year's event.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 2:44 pm.

