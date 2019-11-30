Five Bulldogs named to All-Dakota XII Conference football team

The Madison Bulldogs had five players chosen to the 2019 Dakota XII All-Conference football team.

Being named to the team from Madison were seniors Cody Brown (OG/DT), Brock Minnaert (DB), Daniel Swenson (DE) and Tyler Tappe (QB) along with junior Carter Bergheim (WR/DB).

Other players named to the 56-man team included:

Canton--Isaac Dietzenbach, senior, (RB/WR/SS); Zander Elling, junior (RB/WR/S); Seth Peterson, junior, (QB/WR/FS); Ian Reyes, junior, (G/LB); Zach Richardson, junior (T/LB); Shaeden Scheidt, senior, (FB/LB) and Kayden Verley, senior, (QB/RB/WR/CB).

Dakota Valley--Tadd Green, senior, (OL/DE); Eric Johnson, senior, (RB/C), Kobey June, junior, (RB/S); Christian Merchant, junior (DT/OL); Johnny Tureaud, senior, (FB/DT), and Braeden Wright, senior, (TE/DE).

Dell Rapids--Logan Ellingson, senior, (DB/WR); Brayden Gee, junior, (DL/RB); Mason Goeken, senior, (LB/RB); Coby Maeschen, junior, (LB/RB); Noah Randall, senior, (OL/DL); Colin Rentz, junior, (DB/QB); Cody Schultz, junior, (OL/DL); Drew Van Regenmorter, senior, (LB/OL) and Tyler Wood, senior, (DB/RB).

Elk Point-Jefferson--Ethan Hammitt, senior, (QB/DB); Drake Peed, junior, (OL/DL); Riley Schmitz, junior, (RB/LB) and Brody Weavill, senior, (RB/LB).

Lennox--Brandon Fodness, junior, (WR/DB); Kaleb Johnson, senior, (OL/DL); Haden Mendel, senior, (RB/LB); Caleb Metcalf, senior, (WR/DB) and Austin Metivier, senior, (OL/DL).

Sioux Falls Christian--John Overby, senior, (QB/S); Noah Van Stedum, senior, (WR/DB) and Zach Witte, senior, (TE/DE).

Tea Area--Haidyn DeJean, senior, (LB); Caden Hank, senior, (C); Joey Headrick, senior, (RB); PJ Parmelee, senior, (LB); Luke Rettedal, junior, (T); Brayden Thompson, senior, (DB) and Joe Walnofer, senior, (DB).

Tri-Valley--Levi Hanson, junior, (LB), Mohamed Ibrahim, senior, (RB); Mason Mathieu, junior, (QB); Carson Norgaard, senior, (DB); and Owen Snethen, junior, (LB).

Vermillion--Kobe Culver, senior, (LB) and Jack Kratz, sophomore, (WR).

West Central--Caden Farmer, senior, (TE/LB); Cooper Maras, senior, (RB/LB) and Carter Sandholm, junior, (DL).

Madison had two players chosen to the 22-player Honorable Mention List. Senior Mason Avery (WR) and junior Zach Whitlock (LB) were named to the Honorable Mention List.

Joining Avery and Whitlock on the Honorable Mention List were:

Canton--Joey Heikkila, senior, (G/DT) and Sam Stahl, senior, (G).

Dakota Valley--Evan Foster, junior, (WR/S) and Aidan Moran, junior, (OL).

Dell Rapids--Carter Rentz, senior, (LB/RB) and Landon Ruesink, sophomore, (DB/RB).

Elk Point-Jefferson--Tyler Goehring, junior (WR/DB) and Andrew Nearman, junior, (TE/DE).

Lennox--Josh Arlt, senior, (QB) and Cole Benning, junior, (LB/RB).

Sioux Falls Christian--Easton Prins, junior, (OL/LB) and Jaden Slama, senior, (WR/LB).

Tea Area--Soren Brands, senior, (G) and Kiet Gilberts, senior, (DB).

Tri-Valley--Alex Anderson, junior, (G) and Owen Besmer, sophomore (WR).

Vermillion--Zach Brady, sophomore, (OL) and Brock Voss, senior, (DE).

West Central--Derek Eidsness, junior, (WR/DB) and Mason Irvine, senior, (OL).