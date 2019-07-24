Broncos finish second in CBL standings at 12-6

The Madison Broncos closed their regular season and the Cornbelt League portion of their schedule with a 12-4 win over Lennox Only One at Lennox on Sunday.

With the score deadlocked at 2-2 after the second inning, Madison scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth inning to grab a 5-2 lead.

Lennox plated two runs in the fifth and trailed 5-4.

Madison scored seven more runs -- four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth -- to claim the win.

Madison belted out 10 hits with Brian Miller smacking a two-run homer. Nick Bird had a double and two singles. Jacob Giles added a double, a single and three RBIs. Heith Williams had a double and an RBI. Jon Waba had two singles, while Doug Iverson had a single and an RBI.

Lennox had nine hits off three Madison hurlers.

Giles started on the mound for the Broncos and worked four innings. He gave up four runs (one unearned) on seven hits, struck out two and walked four. Greg Biagi pitched two innings in relief and picked up the win. He gave up two hits and struck out three. Nick Bird worked three innings and earned the save. He faced 10 batters, struck out one and walked one.

Madison closed the regular season with a 13-7 overall record and a 12-6 CBL mark.

Madison is the second seed for the upcoming District 4B Tournament, which will be held in Salem starting on Friday.

The Broncos will play the Colman A's/Lennox Only One winner on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cornbelt League Final Standings

1. Canova Gang, 18-0

2. Madison Broncos, 12-6

3. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11-7

4. Dell Rapids PBR, 9-9

5. Salem Cubs, 9-9

6. Flandreau Cardinals, 9-9

7. Colman A's, 8-10

8. Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks, 6-12

9. Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks, 5-13

10. Lennox Only One, 3-15