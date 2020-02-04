Stoller, Mennis claim titles at Les Tlustos Invitational

The Madison Bulldogs had two individual winners at the Les Tlustos Wrestling Invitational held in Brookings on Saturday.

Truman Stoller (113) and Colby Mennis (160) won individual titles for the Bulldogs.

"This is a great test for us at this time of the year," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "There are a lot of quality teams and individuals at this tournament, and if you can get on the award stand here, you have an opportunity to do great things in the postseason."

Madison placed sixth in the team standings with 106.5 points. Winning the title was Brandon Valley with 233 points.

Following the Lynx were Pierre 231.5, Rapid City Central 141.5, Harrisburg 136, Mitchell 135, Madison 106.5, Dell Rapids 103.5; Canby, Minn., 97, Yankton 74, Milbank 72, Brookings 67, West Central 65, Vermillion 57, Sioux Falls Washington 56, Lennox 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 42.5 and Dakota Valley 18.

Stoller opened the tournament with a bye. He followed that with two straight pins over Kaileb Hubbard, Mitchell, 5:35; and Jackson Boonstra, Dakota Valley, 3:22.

In the championship match, Stoller beat Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley 3-1 to win the championship.

Mennis pinned his first three opponents to reach the championship. He pinned Sam Randall of Sioux Falls Washington in 1:29; Ethan Zimmer of Harrisburg in 1:38; and Tyson Degen of Mitchell in 4:41.

In the championship match, Mennis gained a 5-1 decision win over Jack Van Camp of Pierre.

"We are still battling through some injuries and illness, but we thought our kids showed a lot of grit this weekend," Waba said.

Others placing for Madison were Isaac Henry (106), 5th; Sam Olson (120), 6th; Spencer Monroe (170), 6th; and AJ Peters (145), 7th.

"We need to continue to focus on the little things and get better each day," Waba said. "Our kids are starting to see their goals coming into focus, and it is an exciting time of the season for us."

Madison will go to Yankton for the Yankton Invitational on Saturday. Action will start at 9 a.m.