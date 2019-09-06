McCook Central/Montrose downs Lady Flyers 3-0

The highly-touted Class A McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars downed the Chester Lady Flyers 3-0 (25-19, 25-17 and 25-21) in a Big East Conference volleyball showdown at Montrose on Tuesday night.

The third-ranked Class B Lady Flyers were led at the net by Ella Pry with seven kills and Breckyn Ewoldt with six.

Jayda Kenyon and Lucy Fods each had one block.

Kenna Brown led the Lady Flyers with 17 set assists.

Makenna Larson had a match-high 20 digs for Chester while Brianna Backus and Tiffany Mohr each had 14 digs.

Jacy Pulse had a big night for the third-ranked Class A Fighting Cougars with 10 kills and 19 digs. Aleah Ries accounted for nine kills.

Maggie Miles led the Fighting Cougars with 18 set assists while Emily Bies had 13 set assists.

Cassy Knudson accounted for 10 digs. Abigail VanRuler had five ace serves.

Chester (2-1 overall, 1-1 in BEC) will go to Baltic for a conference match with the Bulldogs on Tuesday beginning at 6:15 p.m.