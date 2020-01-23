Cossacks roll past Chester 75-24 in BEC battle

The Sioux Valley Cossacks rolled to a 75-24 win over the Chester Flyers in a Big East Conference contest on Tuesday night at Volga.

Sioux Valley jumped out to a 27-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Chester made 11 of 42 field goals, 26.2%, and 2 of 6 free throws, 33.3%. The Flyers grabbed 20 rebounds.

Stratton Eppard tossed in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds to pace the Flyers. Brock Wages added eight counters and a team-high seven rebounds. Ryan Benson had a team-high three assists.

Sioux Valley made 28 of 66 field goals, 42.4%, and 7 of 9 free throws, 77.8%. The Cossacks snared 40 rebounds.

Lane VanderWal tossed in 14 points and had six assists to lead the Cossacks. Kelton Vincent added 13 points and Parker Puetz had 11. Ryan Schuster chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds for Sioux Valley.

Chester (1-11) will host Beresford in a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.