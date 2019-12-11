Cold shooting hampers Trojans in first NSAA battle

The Bellevue Bruins made 12 of 15 free throws, 80%, in the second half and held on for a 67-63 win over the Dakota State University Trojans on Saturday night at the DSU Fieldhouse in the first North Star Athletic Association game of the season.

DSU was made 11 of 19 free throws, 57.9%, in the second half.

The Bruins raced to a 34-21 lead at halftime, connecting on 14 of 23 field goals, 60.9%. While the Bruins were sizzling, DSU was struggling, hitting just 10 of 33 field goals, 33.3%.

DSU's offense started to heat up in the second half and the Trojans outscored Bellevue 42-33. DSU made 14 of 20 field goals, 70%, in the second half while the Bruins hit just 10 of 26 field goals, 38.5%.

For the game, DSU made 24 of 50 field goals, 48%, and just 4-of-11 from behind the three-point arc, 36.4%. The Trojans connected on 11 of 20 free throws, 55%, and snared 25 rebounds.

Josh McGreal and Gare Ewefada each tossed in 14 points for the Trojans. Brady Van Holland chipped in with 11 counters and pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Brady Elder grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.

Bellevue connected on 24 of 49 field goals, 49%, and hit 4-of-14 three pointers, 28.6%. The Bruins made 15 of 19 free throws, 78.9%, and pulled down 34 rebounds.

Lewis Hayes and Connor Dukes each scored 15 points for the Bruins. Hayes also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Niamey Harris added 11 points. Jemeil King chipped in with 10 counters and dished out four assists.

The Trojans (3-9 overall, 0-1 in NSAA) will swing back into action on Dec. 18 when they go to Sioux City, Iowa, to face Morningside College at 8 p.m.