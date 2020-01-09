Harrisburg tops Madison

The Madison junior varsity and C teams came up just short at Harrisburg on Monday night in high school basketball.

In the junior varsity contest, Harrisburg slipped past Madison 61-60 in overtime.

"Overall, I was very happy with our effort against a very good Harrisburg team," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "We started out a little sluggish, but our defense really got us going in the second quarter. Although our defense slowed Harrisburg down, we turned the ball over way too many times."

Aspen Dahl poured in 19 points and had seven rebounds and two assists to lead the Bulldogs. Logan Allbee added 12 counters and four rebounds.

Trey Smith scored nine points, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and had a team-high two steals. Nathan Ricke fired in eight points and had a team-high two assists, two steals and three rebounds. Gabe Olson and Mickale Dohrer each had five points.

"In a close game like this, one good possession or one bad possession can make all of the difference," Huska said. "I was really proud at how hard the guys played. We have some work to do on both ends of the floor, but we're getting better each practice and each game."

Harrisburg 48, Madison 30

Harrisburg stopped Madison 48-30 in the C team game. Adam Roemen fired in 15 points for Madison. Aiden Jensen added 10 counters.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Gabriel Mariscal Gomez with four points and Elijah Olsen with one.

Both teams will be in action against Tea Area on Friday night at the MHS Gym. The C game will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.