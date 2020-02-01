Madison rolls to eighth win of season

The Madison Bulldogs raced to a 22-11 lead after one quarter and posted a 70-43 non-conference win over the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars on Thursday in the Madison High School Gym.

Madison held a 36-17 halftime lead.

Madison made 30 of 61 field goals, 49.2%, and 7 of 10 free throws, 70%. The Bulldogs grabbed 34 rebounds.

Madison had four players who hit double digits, led by Keaton Nighbert with 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Cody Brown added 17 counters. Tyler Tappe chipped in with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Carter Bergheim scored 12 points and dished out three assists.

Rounding out the scoring were Seth Christiansen with three points, Aspen Dahl and Trey Smith each with two, and Connor Hively with one.

Smith, Logan Allbee and Carson Hunsley each had three rebounds; Mason Avery and Nathan Ricke each snared two.

McCook Central/Montrose made 14 of 41 field goals, 34.1%, and 13 of 13 free throws, 100%. The Fighting Cougars pulled down 29 rebounds.

Collin Kolbeck tossed in 12 points and Gavin Gordon had 11 for the Fighting Cougars. Kolbeck snared five rebounds.

Madison (8-3) will face Redfield at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday during the Dakota XII/Northeast Conference Clash in the Madison Middle School Gym. Games for the clash will begin at 11 a.m.

JVs roll past MCC/M

Madison did not have any trouble downing McCook Center/Montrose 42-16 in the junior varsity game.

"All of our guys did a great job of running and spacing the floor, which resulted in several easy scoring opportunities," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "Defensively, we did a nice job as well."

Nathan Ricke tossed in a team-high 12 points and grabbed four rebounds to pace Madison. Allbee added nine points and four assists.

Trey Smith and Adam Roemen each had five points. Smith had a team-high five steals.

Rounding the scoring for Madison were Dahl with four points, Gabe Olson with three and Mickale Dohrer and Cam Buchholtz each with two.

Dohrer and Michael Peters each had two steals.

"We still need to work on our position when helping, but our close-outs and rebounding were really good," Huska said. "McCook Central/Montrose had a huge size advantage inside, but our guys hustled and outplayed them."

C team picks up win

Madison won the C game 53-25. Roemen tossed in 14 points while Cody Klein added 12 counters to lead the winners.

Gabriel Mariscal Gomez scored nine points and Aiden Jensen had eight.

Rounding out the scoring were Elijah Olson with six, Lucas Mork with three and Shianti John with one.