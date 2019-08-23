August 23, 2019

Lady Raiders will have solid nucleus returning to court

Lady Raiders will have solid nucleus returning to court

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 1:57 pm

Lady Raiders will have solid nucleus returning to court By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders volleyball team will be looking for improvement this fall -- and they return a good nucleus to do just that.

Eight players are back on the court for third-year coach Kaylee Stratton.

Leading the list of returnees are seniors Khloe Tieman and Kylie Anderson; juniors Rylie Aschmeller, Maddy Eich and Josie Timm; and sophomores Alivia Spilde, Jensine Matson and Breckyn Leighton.

"We have great team chemistry and a great work ethic," said Stratton.

O-R-R finished the 2018 season with a 5-17 overall record and a seventh-place finish in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament after being seeded ninth.

Stratton's major concerns are that the team is still young and the girls lack confidence at the net.

"We will have some exciting matches this season," Stratton said. "All of the teams in the DVC are competitive."

Assisting Stratton this season are Carli Lager and Shelby Thompson.

O-R-R opens the season at Rutland against region foe Howard on Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m.

Posted in on Friday, August 23, 2019 1:57 pm.

