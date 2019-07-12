Mudcats overcome six-run deficit to down Broncos 11-8

The Madison Broncos jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, but the Dell Rapids Mudcats rallied to gain an 11-8 Cornbelt League win on Thursday at Flynn Field.

Madison sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and scored six runs. Mitch McNary had an RBI double and Nick Bird had a two-RBI single for the Broncos.

Dell Rapids used the long ball to whittle down the lead to 6-5 after three innings. Jared Donahue had a two-run homer in the second inning and Nate Henry blasted a three-run round-tripper in the third frame.

Madison pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth without a hit. Jon Waba scored on a wild pitch and McNary scored on fly-out to center field.

The Mudcats scored once in the fifth frame and trailed 8-6. Dell Rapids tacked on a run in the sixth frame and grabbed the lead in the seventh inning with two runs. Grant Olson had an RBI single in the seventh.

The Mudcats added a run in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Four Dell Rapids pitchers combined to fire a seven-hitter. Bird had a double, a single and two RBIs for the Broncos while McNary had a double and an RBI. Waba, Matt Burpee, Brian Miller and Trevor Johnson each had a single. Greg Biagi had an RBI.

Dell Rapids belted out 13 hits off three Madison hurlers. Nate Henry had a home run and three RBIs. Olson had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Mark Houck had a double and a single and Chad Hunt had three singles. Travis Peters added a double.

Jacob Giles started on the mound for the Broncos and gave up six runs on five hits in four-plus innings. He had four strikeouts and four walks. Kolby Christiansen worked two-plus innings in relief and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on four hits and walked two batters. Nick Bird pitched the last three innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out two.

Elijah Story, Dan Gacke, Jordan Johnson and John Spaeth all pitched for Dell Rapids. Johnson picked up the win in relief while Spaeth earned the save.

Madison (10-7 overall, 9-6 in CBL) will be looking to end a two-game skid on Sunday at Flynn Field when they host the Humboldt/Hartford Wood Ducks at 2 p.m.