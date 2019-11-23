Dakota Valley downs MHS in state tourney

RAPID CITY -- The Dakota Valley Panthers raced past the Madison Lady Bulldogs 3-0 (25-23, 25-23 and 25-16) in a quarterfinal match in the State A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Madison jumped out to a 6-1 lead early on before the Panthers mounted a comeback to gain a 25-23 win in set one.

In set two, the score was deadlocked at 22-22, but Dakota Valley went on a 3-1 scoring run to win 25-23.

It was all Panthers in the third set as they rolled to a 25-16 win.

Madison smashed down 27 kills, led by Abby Brooks with eight kills. Kendra Leighton and Grace Brooks each had six kills.

Nelson had 12 of the Lady Bulldogs' 24 set assists and Kylie Krusemark added nine.

From the service line, Madison had six ace serves. Briana Steuerwald and Morgan Anderson each had two aces.

The Lady Bulldogs recorded 58 digs. Leighton and Anderson each had 13 and Krusemark and Steuerwald each had eight.

Autumn Barger had two block assists.

Dakota Valley pounded 36 kills in the match. Rachel Rosenquist had nine and Rachel Wente added eight.

Ally Beresford had 28 of the 36 set assists for the Panthers. She also had three of their seven ace serves.

The Panthers registered 55 digs. Beresford had 14 digs, Sophia Atchison 13 digs and Sammi Archer 11.

Tori Schulz had one solo block and five block assists for the winners. Beresford had one solo block and three block assists.

Madison (23-9) will face Groton at 2:45 p.m. (MT) on Friday. Depending on the outcome of that match, Madison will play at either 9 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. (MT) on Saturday.