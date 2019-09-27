Lady Bulldogs top Vermillion 9-0 in tennis dual

The Madison Lady Bulldogs raced past the Vermillion Tanagers 9-0 in a tennis dual meet on Thursday at Vermillion.

The closest match of the day was at No. 5 singles were Bella Maxwell edged past Abby Hanson in a tiebreaker 7-5, 4-6 and (10-8).

All of the rest of the matches the Lady Bulldogs did not have any trouble posting wins.

Yankton 7, Madison 2

The Lady Bulldogs went to Mitchell on Tuesday to face the Kernels in a dual match. Mitchell picked up a 7-2 win.

Gaining wins for the Lady Bulldogs were Emma Kruger and the doubles team of Mya and Bella Maxwell.

Kruger picked up a 7-6(4) and 6-3 win over Kiersten Bathke at No. 4 singles.

Kelsey Dahme handed CC Graham a heartbreaking setback at No. 1 singles, 3-6, 7-5 (10-8) in a tiebreaker.

The Maxwell sisters earned a tiebreaker win at No. 2 doubles against Olivia Huber and Amber Moller 6-4, 1-6 (10-7).

Madison will play its last match of the season on Thursday at Harrisburg with action getting started at 4 p.m.

Individual Results

Madison vs. Vermillion

Varsity

Singles

1. CC Graham (M) over Emma Dahlhoff, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mya Maxwell (M) over Katrina Heles, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Lily Wolff (M) over Annika Bamett, 6-3, 6-1; 4. Emma Kruger (M) over Emma Jury, 6-0, 6-0; 5. Evelyn Graham (M) over Lauren Mandemach, 6-1, 6-2; 6. Bella Maxwell (M) over Abby Hanson, 7-5, 4-6,(10-5).

Doubles

1. CC Graham/Wolff (M) over Dahlhoff/Heles, 6-1, 6-0; 2. M. Maxwell/B. Maxwell (M) over Hope Schladoer/Mandemach, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Emily VanLiere/E. Graham (M) over Brooke Jensen/Madi Schladoer, 6-1, 6-0.

Madison vs. Mitchell

Varsity

Singles

1. Kelsey Dahme (MI) over CC Graham, 3-6, 7-5 (10-8); 2. Atlanta Stahle (MI) over Mya Maxwell, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Olivia Huber (MI) over Lily Wolff, 6-1, 6-2; 4. Emma Kruger (MA) over Kiersten Bathke, 7-6 (4), 6-3; 5. Amber Moller (MI) over Evelyn Graham, 6-0, 6-4; 6. Ashley Jones (MI) over Bella Maxwell, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Dahme/Stahle (MI) over CC Graham/Wolff, 6-0, 6-0; 2. M. Maxwell/B. Maxwell (MA) over Huber/Moller, 6-4, 1-6 (10-7), 3. Bathke/Jones (MI) over Emily VanLiere/E. Graham, 7-6 (3), 6-4.