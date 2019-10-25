Raiders drop season finale to Dell Rapids St. Mary

Dell Rapids St. Mary rolled past the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders 44-20 in the last regular-season football game at Dell Rapids on Friday night.

Scoring touchdowns for the Raiders were Jacob Jaton, who had two rushing touchdowns; and Daniel Jaton, who added one rushing touchdown and also had a two-point conversion run.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland had 355 total yards, 283 rushing and 72 passing. J. Jaton had 130 yards rushing on three carries for an average of 43.3 yards per carry. D. Jaton had 111 yards rushing on 19 attempts.

Will Matson was 9 of 20 passing for 72 yards and had four interceptions.

Orion Albertson caught three passes for 27 yards. Isaac Hegdahl caught two passes for 16 yards.

Albertson led the defensive charge for the Raiders with nine tackles (7 solo, 2 assists). He also had a fumble recovery.

Spencer Wosje and Tristan Hageman each had six tackles (5-1). Hegdahl and Clint Misar each had a fumble recovery.

O-R-R finished the regular season with a 4-4 overall mark. The Raiders will face Canistota-Freeman in the first round of the 9A playoffs on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Canistota.

Canistota-Freeman beat O-R-R 58-6 in the third game of the season at Rutland.