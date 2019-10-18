October 18, 2019

Chester rolls to 18th win of season

Chester rolls to 18th win of season

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:40 pm

Chester rolls to 18th win of season By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Chester Lady Flyers downed Class A West Central 3-0 (25-16, 25-17 and 25-9) in a non-conference match on Tuesday at Chester.

Leading the way for the Lady Flyers was Makenna Larson with nine kills, 23 digs and three ace serves.

Kenna Brown had a team-high 33 set assists, 16 digs and two ace serves.

Ella Pry led the Lady Flyers with 11 kills and had one block.

Jayda Kenyon had a team-high two blocks while Hailey Bleeker had one block for the winners.

Olivia Heath led West Central with seven kills and five digs. Cassidy Siemonsma added four kills.

McKenna Sichmeller led the Trojans with three ace servs.

Brooke Opitz had a team-high 14 set assists. Lauren Driscoll had five digs for the Trojans.

Chester (18-7) will go to Canistota for a non-conference match on Thursday with the first match at 6 p.m.

Posted in on Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:40 pm.

