Hawks blast Herreid-Selby 58-6 for 9B championship

The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their third state football title in three years, racing past the Herreid-Selby Wolverines 58-6 in the Class 9B championship on Thursday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Colman-Egan won the Class 9B title in 2017 and the Class 9A championship in '16. They also claimed the 9B championship in 1998 and were runners-up in 9B in '97.

Colman-Egan used a team effort to win the title; the team was dealing with injuries, and new players had to step up.

The Hawks received the opening kickoff and marched 63 yards in 11 plays to paydirt. Nate Tolley capped off the scoring drive with a one-yard plunge. Tolley tossed the two-point conversion pass to Chase Hemmer and the Hawks grabbed the early lead, which they never relinquished.

On the Wolverines' first play from scrimmage following Colman-Egan's score, they fumbled the ball. Colman-Egan's Dalton Voelker pounced on the loose ball on the Wolverines' 33 yard line.

One play later, the Hawks were on top 14-0. Ryan Voelker, filling in for an injured Eli Bowen, scampered 33 yards for a touchdown. Tolley tossed the two-point conversion pass to Hemmer and the Hawks led 16-0.

"It has always been a team effort," said Colman-Egan Coach Chad Williamson. "It was nice to see the younger players step up; they have worked hard throughout the year."

"We came out ready to play," said Tolley, a senior quarterback. "We prepared and worked hard during the week."

Herreid-Selby scored its only touchdown of the game early in the second period. The Wolverines marched 80 yards in 16 plays to score. Wade Begeman tossed a three-yard scoring strike to Trey Sayler. The two-point conversion failed and the Hawks enjoyed a 16-6 advantage.

It was all Hawks after that. Colman-Egan scored three more times before halftime. Voelker recorded rushing touchdowns of 14 and 31 yards and added a two-point conversion.

N. Tolley added a seven-yard touchdown run before halftime and also scored on a two-point conversion run as the Hawks built a 38-6 halftime lead.

Tolley scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on a one-yard plunge that capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive to put the Hawks up 44-6. The game clock continued to run throughout the rest of the game.

Tolley scored his fourth touchdown, capping off a three-play, 38-yard drive with a 10-yard scamper.

Dawson Tolley added a late TD for Colman-Egan with a 20-yard scoring scamper. The drive covered 39 yards in two plays. He added the two-point conversion as the Hawks capped off a perfect season.

This championship run started a year ago after Colome beat Colman-Egan in the playoffs to end the Hawks' season.

"We wanted to be the Colome this season and be abusive and not be abused," said N. Tolley.

Colman-Egan had 402 total yards, 379 rushing and 23 passing. N. Tolley finished the game with 167 yards rushing on 19 carries. R. Voelker had 101 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

N. Tolley was 1 of 2 passing for 23 yards. D. Voelker caught the only pass for 23 yards.

Herreid-Selby had 234 total yards, 184 rushing and 50 passing. Clayton Randall finished the game with 89 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

Begeman was 5 of 6 passing for 38 yards while Tray Hettick was 1 of 2 passing for 12 yards. Randall caught two passes for 11 yards while Colton Schumacher caught one pass for 15 yards.

Ty Hiller lead the Hawks' defense with 12 tackles (6 solo, 6 assists) while D. Voelker had 11 tackles (4-7) and a fumble recovery. Chase Hemmer had 10 tackles (2-8) and one fumble recovery. Wyatt Bush had an interception for the winners.

Trevor Sayler had 13 (3-10) tackles for the Wolverines.

Colman-Egan finished the season with a 12-0 overall record. Herreid-Selby closed the season with a 9-3 overall mark.

"Going unbeaten was a goal of ours," said N. Tolley.

The Outstanding Back and the Jim Langer Most Valuable Player was N. Tolley, while the Outstanding Lineman was D. Voelker.

Seven seniors played their last game for the Hawks on Thursday: Hemmer, N. Tolley, Eli Bowen, Hiller, Riley Bush, Cole Tolley and D. Voelker.