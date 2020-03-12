Bulldogs hang on for 68-62 win over Red Cloud

The Madison Bulldogs survived a fourth-quarter scare by the Red Cloud Crusaders and punched their ticket to the State A Basketball Tournament next weekend in Rapid City.

Madison hung on for a 68-62 win on Tuesday night in Chamberlain to advance.

The Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after one period. During the next two quarters, Madison outscored the Crusaders 43-23 and built an 18-point cushion heading into the final eight minutes.

Red Cloud battled back and pulled to within one, 61-60, late in the contest. But that was as close at the Crusaders would get.

Despite making only one field goal in the final quarter, the Bulldogs drained 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to nail down the victory.

"I am very proud of the boys as to how they withstood Red Cloud's run in the fourth quarter," said Madison Coach Jeff Larsen. "We made plays down the stretch and made our free throws."

Carter Bergheim fired in a team-high 25 points for the Bulldogs. He made seven three-pointers and also had five rebounds and four assists.

Tyler Tappe ended the game with 18 points as he made 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch. He also pulled down four rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Connor Hively with eight points, Aspen Dahl and Cody Brown each with six, Keaton Nighbert with four and Logan Allbee with one.

Dahl grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and had three assists. Hively and Brown each had four rebounds, and Hively dished out three assists.

Beau Donovan tossed in a game-high 29 points for the Crusaders and Adriano Rama added 11.

Madison (17-5) will be the eighth seed and face the No. 1 seed St. Thomas More next Thursday at 3 p.m. (MT) at the Barnett Arena. The other game at the Barnett Arena at 7 p.m. will be Crow Creek battling Dakota Valley.

The other two games will be played at the Ice Arena with Sioux Valley facing Dell Rapids at 3 p.m. and Sioux Falls Christian against Tiospa Zina at 7 p.m.

"We are excited to head to Rapid City and to compete for a state title," Larsen said.