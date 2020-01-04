DWU downs DSU in non-conference clash 88-59

Playing with a depleted squad due to injuries, the Dakota State Trojans were no match for the No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan Tigers at the DSU Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The Tigers raced to an 88-59 non-conference win.

DSU trailed 11-8 with just 16 minutes left in the opening half. The Tigers went on a 9-0 spurt to build a 20-8 lead with 13:10 remaining in the first half.

DWU outscored the Trojans 27-19 in the last 13 minutes of the half and held a 47-27 halftime advantage.

DSU trimmed the lead to 15, 49-34, with 16 minutes left in the contest as Anthony Costello hit back-to-back field goals and Carson Rentz drained a three-pointer to complete a 7-0 run by the Trojans.

The Tigers outscored the Trojans 25-39 for the remainder of the game.

DSU made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2% and connected on 7-of-19 from three-point range, 36.8%. The Trojans hit 10 of 13 free throws, 76.9% and grabbed 31 rebounds.

Costello fired in a game-high 20 points for Trojans, as he made 8-of-18 field goals and all four of his free throw tries. He also grabbed nine rebounds, had two assists and one steal.

Brady Van Holland added 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trojans. He also had two assists and one block. Gavin Schipper chipped in with seven counters and dished out four assists.

DWU made 31 of 68 field goals, 45.6% and drained 11 of 36 from behind the three-point arc, 30.6%. The Tigers hit 15 of 21 free throws, 71.4% and snared 39 rebounds.

Samuel McCloud and Tyson Smiley each scored 18 points for the Tigers. Nick Harden added 17 counters while Ty Hoglund chipped in with 10 points.

McCloud pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while Hoglund dished out a game-high five assists.

DSU (3-12 overall) will try to halt a five-game skid on Saturday night as the Trojans will host Oglala Lakota in a men and women doubleheader with the men's game starting at 7 p.m.