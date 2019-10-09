Nighbert places second at State A Golf Meet

A second-day charge by the Madison Bulldogs earned them a third-place finish in the State A Golf Meet held at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion on Tuesday afternoon.

Keaton Nighbert, Braden Eimers and Ty Jorgenson spearheaded the charge for the Bulldogs on the second day. The Bulldogs finished the two-day, 36-hole event with a 701. The Bulldogs were in sixth place after the first day with a score of 362. On the second day, Madison had a 339 with every golfer improving their scores or staying the same.

Winning the team title was Sioux Falls Christian Chargers with a low score of 679. Following the Chargers were Tea Area 692, Madison 701, Parkston 706, Vermillion 707, Lennox 711, Custer 731, Sioux Valley 737, Chamberlain 739, Sisseton 741, Aberdeen Roncalli 792, Redfield 832, St. Thomas More 848, Mobridge-Pollock 855 and Hot Springs 856.

Nighbert, playing in his last State Golf Meet, saved the best for last. He opened the tournament with an 81 and was tied for fifth place after the first day.

The Madison senior followed with another 81 to finish with a 162 and second place overall in the state tournament. He was just five strokes behind the winner, Lance Christensen of Little Wound.

Nighbert was also an All-Tournament selection as he placed in the top six individually.

Eimers, who had a horrible day on Monday with a 91, turned a complete circle on the second day and fired one of the best rounds of the entire tournament. He carded a 79 to finish with a 170 and 15th place overall.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Blake Whitethorn with a 186 (94-82), 46th place; and Dylan DeJong with a 188 (96-92), tied for 48th. DeJong was also playing in his last State Golf Meet.

Madison's Ty Jorgenson was 51st with a 190 (103-87).