Area teams ready to start running for 2019

Some area cross country runners will begin their season on Friday at the Madison Country Club during the John Collignon Invitational. Still other teams will start next week.

Chester

Second-year coach Julie Eppard has one runner returning who participated in the State Cross Country Meet last year.

Eighth-grader Addison Bates is the only returner who has State Meet experience. She is the only girl out for cross country in 2019.

The Flyers will have a complete team for the boys this season as the Flyers will be led by juniors Nathan Gerry, Bailey Kontz and Ashton Bauman and sophomore Connor Bates. Rounding out the team will be eighth-graders Parker Gerry, Gavin Kontz and Brayden Schut.

Eppard believes that determination and effort are the strengths of the team.

Her main concern is the team is very young.

She tabs Beresford and Flandreau as the teams to beat in the Big East Conference. "They have lots of kids out," she said.

Chester will open its season at White on Sept. 7 at the Deubrook Invitational.

Howard

The number of runners had increased from last year for the Howard Tigers. "We have a number of returning letter winners and past state qualifiers," said coach Laura Hoff, who is entering her 10th season. "I am looking for those individuals to help set the pace for the season."

Letter winners returning for the girls team include senior Presley Claussen; juniors Emma Neises, Saddie Palmquist, Abby Connor along with eighth-grader Jayden Jaynes. All of these girls were state qualifiers for the Tigers last season.

Other runners who are out for the teams are junior Riley Laible; sophomore Ciana Schwader; eighth-graders Hailey Kizer and Kacy Sherman and seventh-grader Natalie Martian.

For the boys they have two returning letter winners and no state qualifiers back this season. Returning letter winners are senior Ben Connor and freshman Luke Burger. Other runners out for the team are freshman Dawson Laible and seventh-grader Tom Connor.

"They have the willingness to work hard and do what it takes to succeed," Hoff said.

The Tigers will open the season on Friday at the John Collignon Invitational at the Madison Country Club.

"This is one of the tougher courses we run," Hoff said. "I am looking forward to seeing where we are at that point. I am also anxious to see what the younger have to offer. I think they have the potential and the drive to become strong assets to the team."

According to Hoff, a couple of long-term goals for the season are to have the girls in the top two at the region meet and also qualify a boy(s) for the state meet. "Winning the Cornbelt Conference is also something we hope to accomplish this year," she said.

Her goals for the younger athletes are to keep them excited about running and have them see some success. "Some of them have no idea what to expect as far as how long it should take them to finish a race, so I want them to be able to see improvement with their time dropping throughout the season," she said.

Colman-Egan

The Colman-Egan Hawks will be depending on two state meet qualifiers who are returning to the lineup.

Freshmen Reese Luze and Abby Rhode each will return for the seventh-year coach Troy McKenney.

Other returners for the Hawks are senior Jordan Wittrock and freshman Ava Mousel. Sophomore McKayla Loehr, a letter winner from a year ago, also returns to the squad.

New runners who are vying for a spot on the varsity team are senior Allison Olson and seventh-graders Elaina Rhode and Presley Luze.

"The returning letter winners and the experience they have in competition will be the strengths," said McKenney.

For the boys team there is only one letter winner, freshman Ben Zwart. Other runners out for the team are eight-grader Jackson Wright and seventh-graders Taylor Kriech and Sutton Bunde.

According to McKenney the Hawks need to stay healthy as the season progresses.

McKenney believes Deubrook and Colman-Egan will be battling for the girls title in the Dakota Valley Conference.

Colman-Egan opens the season on Tuesday at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational at Salem.