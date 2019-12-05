Deuel tops Madison in first gymnastics meet

The young Madison Lady Bulldogs gymnastics team opened the 2019-20 season against the two-time defending State A champion Deuel Cardinals on Tuesday night at the Madison Gymnastics Center.

Deuel downed the Lady Bulldogs 145.30-133.35 to win the meet.

Madison had three gymnasts who placed in the meet, which was dominated by the Cardinals.

Madison's lone senior, Morgan Hansen, placed fifth in the all-around competition with a 34.15. Winning the all-around title was Deuel's Morgan Kwasniewski with a 36.80.

Hansen also placed third in the floor exercise with a 9.00 and fifth on the bars with an 8.50.

Madison sophomore Kylie Krusemark was the only individual winner for the Lady Bulldogs. She tied for first on the vault with Deuel's Paige Simon; both recorded scores of 9.15.

Madison junior Isabel Gors was second in the floor exercise with a 9.05.

"We wanted to get the jitters out tonight," said Hansen. "We want to improve each and every meet and improve on our scores each time out."

Madison will go to Hendricks, Minn., on Thursday for a dual meet with the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks at 6:30 p.m.