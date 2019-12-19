Bulldogs hang on for 59-57 win over Tri-Valley Mustangs

The Madison Bulldogs hung on for a 59-57 win over the Tri-Valley Mustangs in a Dakota XII Conference game in the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.

Madison jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the opening quarter when Keaton Nighbert buried a three-pointer. Just over two minutes later, Tri-Valley deadlocked the score when Riley Haynes drained a three-pointer.

The Bulldogs outscored Tri-Valley 5-2 to close the quarter with a 15-12 lead.

Madison outscored the Mustangs 14-13 in the second period and held a 29-25 halftime advantage.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to six, 46-40, by the end of the third quarter. With the score deadlocked at 40-40, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to close the quarter. Logan Allbee and Cody Brown split the six points evenly.

Neither team had more than a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. Madison held a 59-57 lead late in the game. Tri-Valley had one last chance, but couldn't get off a shot as time expired.

Madison made 20 of 41 field goals, 48.8%, and 8 of 19 three-pointers, 42.1%. The Bulldogs hit 11 of 17 free throws, 64.7%, and pulled down 24 rebounds.

Four Bulldogs hit double digits. Nighbert led the way with 14 points as he hit 5 of 10 field goals and connected on 4 of 9 behind the three-point arc.

Tyler Tappe fired in 13 points and had eight rebounds and five assists. Brown and Allbee each had 11 points. Allbee had five steals. Brown had four steals and three assists.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Carter Bergheim with seven points, Connor Hively with two and Aspen Dahl with one.

Tri-Valley mad 22 of 40 field goals, 55%, and 11 of 22 from behind the three-point arc, 50%. The Mustangs made just 2 of 7 free throws, 28.6%, and snared 21 rebounds.

Haynes finished the game with 21 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs. Owen Besmer added 10 points for Tri-Valley.

Madison (2-0 overall and in conference) will go to Lennox for a doubleheader with the Orioles on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m. with the C team game. The junior varsity and varsity games will follow.

JV's pick up win

Madison won the junior varsity game 59-16 against Tri-Valley. Trey Smith had a double-double for the winners with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Allbee also had 10 points.

"This was a nice win against a Tri-Valley team that is a little down this season," said Madison Coach Russ Huska. "Although we scored 59 points, we need to do a much better job of running our offensive sets."

Dahl had nine points and two steals. Gabe Olson had seven counters and five rebounds.

Dillon Bickett and Michael Peters each had six points, Mickale Dohrer had five and Nathan Ricke added four. Peters had three steals.

Madison is currently 2-0.

C team picks up first win

Madison won the C game against Tri-Valley 51-49. Aiden Jensen fired in 21 points for the winners.

Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Cody Klein with seven points, Calvin Kelsey, Joe Gors and Elijah Olsen each with six, and Lucas Mork with five.

Madison is currently 1-1.