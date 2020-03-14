Cold-shooting Tigers fall in opener 56-34

The Howard Lady Tigers shot only 27.05% from the field (10 of 37) in their opening game against the Faith Lady Longhorns at the State B Tournament on Thursday at Spearfish.

The Lady Longhorns rolled to a 56-34 win.

Faith opened up a 12-8 lead after one period and stretched their lead to 28-14 at intermission. Faith enjoyed a 43-27 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.

Howard drained 10 of 13 free throws, 76.9%, and grabbed 29 rebounds.

Kenedy Koepsell was the only player to score in double figures for the Lady Tigers. She ended the game with 16 points. Hilary Albrecht added seven counters and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Faith made 20 of 49 field goals, 40.8%, and 6 of 8 free throws, 75%. The Lady Longhorns pulled down 26 rebounds.

Kaycee Groves had a huge game for the Lady Longhorns with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Lindsey Wilken and Syndie Schauer each scored 14 points. Schauer snared six rebounds.

Howard played Irene-Wakonda in the first consolation bracket game on Friday. The winner goes to the consolation championship game on Saturday while the loser will play for seventh-eighth place on Saturday.

Other first-round scores were Corsica-Stickney 65, Irene-Wakonda 42; Castlewood 45, Ethan 43; and DeSmet 50, Faulkton 45.