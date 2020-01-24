Lady Bulldogs second at Yankton Triangular

The Madison Lady Bulldogs placed second in the Yankton Gymnastics Triangular on Thursday night at Yankton.

Madison scored 136.800 points while host team Yankton had 137.150 points. Huron placed third with 131.600 points.

Winning the all-around competition was Erica Zell of Huron with a 36.55.

Madison's top all-around gymnast was Kylie Krusemark, who placed fifth with a 34.05. Teammate Isabel Gors was sixth with a 33.85.

Madison had three other gymnasts who placed in the top 15 in the all-around competition. Olivia Flemming was eighth with a 32.95, Lexi Hirsch was ninth with a 32.90 and Sophia Sudenga was 13th with a 30.80.

Krusemark was second in the vault with an 8.90. Flemming was third on the bars with an 8.45.

Gors placed third in the floor exercise with a 9.05. Hirsch tied for third on the beam with an 8.75. Raena Rost also tied for third on the beam with an 8.75, and she tied for third on the vault with an 8.80.

Madison will to go Watertown on Saturday for the Watertown Invitational with action beginning at noon.

JVs win

Madison won the junior varsity portion of the meet with 117.900 points. Following Madison were Yankton 113.400 and Huron 106.600.

Julia Dossett was second in the all-around with a 28.65. Jessie Tappe was fourth with a 27.70 and Makenzie Chesler was seventh with a 24.00.

Madison had one individual champion, Caymen Ferber, who won the bars with a score of 7.40.