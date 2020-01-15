Bulldogs gain dual win over Dell Rapids on the mats

The Madison Bulldogs downed the Dell Rapids Quarriers 41-33 in a Dakota XII Conference wrestling dual at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.

"It was a nice conference win, and we are pleased with the outcome," said Madison Coach Chris Waba. "Dell Rapids has a quality program that is loaded with talent."

The Bulldogs fell behind 9-0 after the first two bouts before a string of four straight wins gave them a 17-9 lead.

Truman Stoller started the run of victories with a 10-5 decision over Andrew Weiland at 120 pounds.

Blake Johnson followed with a 9-8 decision over Carter Cross at 126 pounds.

Sam Olson put the Bulldogs on top 11-9 with a technical fall win 17-0 over Hunter Nelson at 132 pounds.

Madison senior AJ Peters, wrestling in his last home match, capped of the string of victories with a 1:21 pin against Trevon Cross at 138 pounds.

"I have wrestled him before, and I have a fairly good history against him," Peters said.

"They pose a problem in their lower to middle weights, and that is a tough matchup for us," Waba said.

The Quarriers recorded two straight pins to regain the lead 21-17.

Senior Colby Mennis picked up a 31-second pin against Weston Mason at 160 pounds to put Madison back on top 23-21.

Another pin by the Quarriers put Dell Rapids in front 27-23.

Senior Nathan Mapp put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with a 1:20 pin against Sam Cavigielli at 182 pounds.

Madison received two straight forfeit wins at 195 and 220 to gain an insurmountable lead.

Dell Rapids picked up a pin in the final bout of the match.

"With a few injuries in our lineup, we are having to get creative in our lineup right now, and the kids are stepping up to the challenge," Waba said. "With the team win behind us and a successful home stand, we have to keep sharpening our skills so we are ready for the postseason."

Madison will go to Mitchell on Saturday for the Jerry Opbroek Invitational.

"This is a new tournament for us and it will be fun to see teams like Pierre, Rapid City, Sturgis and Mitchell," Waba said.

Wrestling for a final time before a Madison crowd were Peters, Mennis, Spencer Monroe, Mapp and Thomas Seppala.