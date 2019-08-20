Flyers look to improve in 2019

The Chester Flyers are looking to turn around their gridiron fortunes this fall with several starters returning to the lineup for third-year head coach Ken Prorok. Last season, Chester finished with a 1-7 overall mark.

Prorok welcomed 26 players for the opening of fall camp.

Returning starters for the Flyers include seniors Jarret Sengelman, Mason Stafford and Devin Lohr; juniors Hunter Leisinger and Owen Gotsch; and sophomores Ryan Benson, Wyatt Hanson, Brock Wages and Chase McDonald.

"We expect the returning starters to have a big impact for us this season," Prorok said. "Obviously with 26 athletes, we will be mixing and matching players in different schemes and, of course, on special teams as well."

Prorok believes a key for the Flyers will be the offensive line.

"Our offensive line should be a strength for us, as well as our explosiveness in the backfield," he said.

What worries Prorok the most is the lack of experience and maturity.

"The core of our team is still young (sophomores and juniors), but we do have a large number of players who have varsity experience, so I am hopeful that their experience will help us go through the season," he said.

According to Prorok, Canistota-Freeman, Howard and Irene-Wakonda are the teams to beat in the Cornbelt Conference this year. Besides playing a tough conference schedule, the Flyers will face Britton-Hecla.

"Our schedule has a lot of parity and history among the majority of our opponents," Prorok said.

The focus for the Flyers is one week at a time.

"If we can finish somewhere around the 5-3 mark, we should make the playoffs -- and from there everyone has a chance," Prorok said.

Assisting Prorok this season are Brad Benson, Adam Gale, John Mersch and Aaron Goodale.

Chester will begin the season on Friday, when the Flyers host Canistota-Freeman at 7 p.m.