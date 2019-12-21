Orioles slip past Bulldogs in overtime contest

The Lennox Orioles outscored Madison 5-3 in overtime and picked up a 58-56 Dakota XII Conference win on Thursday night at Lennox.

The game was close throughout. The scored was deadlocked at 14-14 after one quarter, and the Orioles held a slim 27-26 lead at halftime.

The score was tied 43-43 after three quarters.

Madison had three players who reached double digits in scoring, led by Tyler Tappe with 20 points. He also had four rebounds.

Keaton Nighbert tossed in 17 points as he drained 5 of 8 from behind the three-point arc. He also had four rebounds.

Cody Brown finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds.

Also for the Bulldogs, Carter Bergheim scored five points, Connor Hively three and Logan Allbee one.

For Lennox, Peyton Eich fired in 19 points. Josh Arlt added 16 and Will Dougherty chipped in with 13.

Dougherty and Brandon Fodness each grabbed six rebounds for Lennox.

Madison (2-1 overall and in conference) will be off until Dec. 28. The Bulldogs will face Colman-Egan at the Entringer Scholarship Classic in the Brookings High School Gym at 3:30 p.m.

JVs win

After a sluggish start, the Madison junior varsity boys played an outstanding second half and picked up a 38-29 win over Lennox.

"We really picked up our defensive intensity in the second half," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "We also boxed out and rebounded much better."

Trey Smith led Madison with 13 points and eight rebounds. Aspen Dahl had eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Allbee tossed in five points and pulled down five rebounds. Mickale Dohrer, Nathan Ricke and Gabe Olson each had four points. Ricke had eight rebounds and Olson snared seven.

"We played much more physical in the final two quarters, and I think that just wore Lennox down," Huska said. "Trey had a really nice game for us on both ends of the floor. His play helped spark us in the second half. Smith and Nathan controlled the boards for us on both ends."

Madison is currently 3-0.

C team drops close game

Lennox won the C game 44-39. Aiden Jensen scored a team-high 16 points while Joe Gors added 13 counters for Madison.

Rounding the scoring for Madison were Calvin Kelsey with six points, Gabriel Mariscal Gomez with three and Cody Klein with one.