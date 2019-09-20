Colman-Egan ties for second at Arlington Invitational

The Colman-Egan girls cross country team tied for second place in the Arlington Invitational held at the Lake Region Golf Course on Tuesday.

Colman-Egan had 22 points. Winning the team title was Great Plains Lutheran with a low score of 17 points. Following the Panthers were Colman-Egan 22, Flandreau 22, Howard 38 and Lake Preston 39.

Colman-Egan had three runners in the top 25, led by Reese Luze, who placed fourth in 22:21.91 in the 5K race.

Abby Rhode was seventh in 23:16.19 and Presley Luze was 21st in 25:07.25.

Other runners for Colman-Egan were Jordan Wittrock, 28th, 25:26.97; and Ava Mousel, 30th, 26:30.03.

Howard had four runners who placed in the top 25. Presley Claussen led the way in 10th place, 23:27.41.

Saddie Palmquist was 12th, 23:32.56; Abby Connor, 19th, 24:31.31; and Emma Neises, 25th, 25:34.44.

Winning the girls' race was Anna Wilkinson of Baltic in 21:12.28.

In the boys' division, the Howard Tigers were eighth in the team standings with 95 points. Winning the team title was Flandreau with nine points.

Following the Fliers were Baltic 24, Sioux Valley 35, Great Plains Lutheran 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Lake Preston 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66 and Howard 95.

The top runner for the Tigers was Ben Connor, who placed 30th in 21:50.97. Other runners for Howard were Dawson Laible, 40th, 24:45.75; and Luke Burger, 41st, 25:30.78.

Colman-Egan's Ben Zwart was 31st in 21:56.84 and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland's Colton Wicks was 43rd in 27:01.22.

David Allen of Flandreau won the 5K race in 18:00.88.

Junior varsity

In the girls' junior varsity race, Howard placed fourth in the team standings with 36 points. Winning the team title was Great Plains Lutheran with 13 points. Following Great Plains was Arlington 14, Flandreau 18, Howard 36, Hamlin 65, Sioux Valley 66 and Castlewood 72.

Howard had three runners in the top 20. Leading the way was Jayden Jaynes, who placed 13th in 15:45.22 in the 3K race. Ciana Schwader was 15th, 15:59.88; and Natalie Martian was 16th, 16:03.72.

Other Howard runners were Riley Laible, 44th, 19:11.97; and Kacy Sherman, 45th, 19:20.47.

Colman-Egan had a pair of runners. Makayla Loehr was 19th, 16:30.94; and Allison Olson, 53rd, 20:33.22.

O-R-R also had two runners. Briella Wettlaufer was 26th in 17:07.25 and Josie Nold was 29th in 17:24.15.

In the JV boys' division, Colman-Egan was third in the team standings with 41 points. Winning the team title was Flandreau with six points. Following Fliers were Deubrook 33, Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 53, Great Plains Lutheran 54, Sioux Valley 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 79, Arlington 87 and Castlewood 89.

The top runner for Colman-Egan was Sutton Bunde, who placed fifth in 12:57.59 in the 3K race. Other Colman-Egan runners were Jackson Wright, 12th, 13:33.94; and Taylor Kriech, 32nd, 14:43.15.

Howard's Tom Connor was 23rd in 14:10.81 while O-R-R's Garet Wicks was 27th in 14:30.94.