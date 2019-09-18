Hawks remain perfect after 34-12 win

The DeSmet Bulldogs scored the game's first 12 point, but the Colman-Egan Hawks scored the game's last 34 points to gain a 34-12 homecoming win at Colman on Friday night.

Colt Wilkinson tossed a 29-yard scoring strike to Tory Holland and Rett Osthus added a one-yard plunge to put the Bulldogs on top 12-0.

Eli Bowen scored his first touchdown on a one-yard plunge before the first quarter came to a close.

Bowen put the Hawks in front during the second quarter. He scored on a three-yard scamper, then added the two-point conversion, to put the Hawks on top 14-12. Colman-Egan never relinquished the lead after that.

Nate Tolley tossed a 27-yard scoring strike to Ryan Voelker before halftime. Chase Hemmer scored the two-point conversion and the Hawks enjoyed a 22-12 halftime lead.

Hemmer scored on a 15-yard run in the third period and scored on a 24-yard run in the final quarter.

Colman-Egan had 366 total yards, 297 yards rushing and 69 yards passing. Bowen gained 138 yards on 19 carries while Hemmer had 106 yards on 10 attempts.

Tolley was 4 of 10 passing for 69 yards with two interceptions. R. Voelker caught one pass for 27 yards.

DeSmet had 160 total yards, 95 rushing and 65 yards passing. Kaden Garry had 50 yards on 14 carries for the Bulldogs.

Wilkinson was 4 of 9 passing for 65 yards. Holland caught two passes for 53 yards.

Dalton Voelker had 12 tackles and one sack. Hemmer also had 12 tackles for the Hawks' defense. Noah Anderson had 11 tackles and one sack. Cole Hannasch had 10 stops.

Wilkinson had 15 tackles and Garry had 10 tackles and one interception for the Bulldogs.

Colman-Egan (4-0) has a bye this week.