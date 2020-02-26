Howard sending 6 wrestlers to State B Tournament

The Howard Tigers are sending six wrestlers to the State B Tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Heading to the State B Tournament from Howard are Riley Genzlinger (126), Kieffer Klinkhammer (132), Lane Miller (138), John Callies (152), Ty Beyer (160) and Isaac Feldhaus (182).

Howard placed fifth in the team standings at the Region 2B Tournament at Salem on Saturday. The Tigers scored 135 points. Canton ran away with the team title, piling up 310 points.

Following the C-Hawks were McCook Central/Montrose 209.5, Parker 169, Elk Point-Jefferson 138.5, Howard 135, Tri-Valley 109, Flandreau 72, Garretson 67, Marion/Freeman 66, Viborg-Hurley 25 and Chester 24.

Genzlinger, Klinkhammer and Miller all placed second in their weight class.

Genzlinger received a bye to start the tournament and pinned Tri-Valley's Tyler Groenewold in 3:32 in the quarterfinal match. Genzlinger earned a 4-2 save 1 win over Luke Richardson in the semifinal match.

In the championship match, Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose earned a 10-4 decision over Genzlinger.

Klinkhammer opened the tournament with a 1:01 pin against Zach Powell of Tri-Valley. He followed that with another pin in the quarterfinals, 1:35 against Viborg-Hurley's Kaedon Maunu. Klinkhammer picked up a 4-0 decision win against McCook Central/Montrose's Carter Randall in the semifinal match.

In the championship bout, Braden Sehr of Canton pinned Klinkhammer in 2:50.

Miller pinned George Johnson of Vibor-Hurley in the opening match of the tournament. In the quarterfinal match, Miller pinned Chester's Cole Gottsch in 29 seconds. Miller picked up his third pin in the semifinal match against Skyler Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson in 2:39.

Canton's Kellyn March pinned Miller in 51 seconds in the championship match.

Ty Beyer (160) and Isaac Feldhaus (182) both placed third in their respective weight division.

John Callies placed fourth in the 152-pound division; Tate Miller (106) and Karsten Hamilton (120) both placed fifth; and Gabriel Turpin was sixth in the 195-pound class.

Chester had one wrestler who qualified for the State Meet. Avery Stafford placed fourth in 126-pound class and earned a trip to the State Tournament. He received a bye in the opening round and pinned Jacob Gale of Elk Point-Jefferson in 5:14 in the quarterfinal round.

Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose pinned Stafford in 2:26 in the semifinal match.

Stafford stayed alive in the tournament with a 6-0 decision over Tyler Groenwald of Tri-Valley and moved into the third&fourth place match. Canton's Luke Richardson earned a 3-1 decision over Stafford.

Layne Hess placed sixth in the 145-pound weight division.