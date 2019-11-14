Trojans hit century mark in second win

A late-half surge powered the Dakota State University Trojans to a 101-63 win over Trinity Bible College on Tuesday night at the DSU Fieldhouse.

DSU went on a 22-0 run and grabbed a 47-23 lead. DSU closed the half with a 6-5 run and held a 53-28 advantage.

The Trojans outscored the Lions 48-35 in the second half.

DSU made 35 of 67 field goals, 52.2%, and 19 of 34 three-pointers, 55.9%. The Trojans hit 12 of 16 free throws, 75%, and grabbed 43 rebounds.

Josh McGreal tossed in a game-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the winners. Carson Rentz added 17 counters. Cole Bruhn and Brady Van Holland each scored 12 points. Shaq Russell chipped in with 10 points.

Bruhn pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and Brady Elder dished out nine assists.

Trinity Bible College made 25 of 60 field goals, 41.7%, and 7 of 29 three-pointers, 24.1%. The Lions connected on 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, 85.7%, and pulled down 28 rebounds.

Logan Klitzke scored 20 points to pace the Lions. Khalil Bolden added 16 points and Austin Molan chipped in with 13. Parker Stemen pulled down nine rebounds.

DSU (2-7) will go to Sioux Falls on Saturday to face the University of Sioux Falls in an exhibition game at 7 p.m.