Lady Bulldogs fare well at own invitational

All six Madison singles players placed in the top four at the Madison Invitational Tennis Tournament on Friday.

CC Graham at No. 1 singles and Emma Kruger at No. 4 singles placed second in their respective classes.

Graham opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over Ellie Litzen of Aberdeen Roncalli and followed with a 9-7 win over Huron's Kayla Harvey.

Graham faced Ella Hancock of Rapid City Christian for the championship. Hancock earned an 8-3 win.

Kruger started the tournament with an 8-0 win over Vermillion's Lauren Mundernach. Kruger followed that with an 8-5 win over Rapid City Chritian's Paige Wagner.

Kruger faced Allison Schock of Aberdeen Roncalli for the championship. Schock downed Kruger 8-2 to claim the win.

Madison's Lily Wolff and Bella Maxwell placed third in their respective divisions while Mya Maxwell and Evelyn Graham were fourth.

In the doubles portion of the tournament on Saturday, the teams played a round-robin to advance to a placing match.

The doubles team of CC Graham/E. Graham placed second at No. 1 doubles. The Grahams went 2-0 in the round-robin portion of the tournament with wins over Litzen and Hallie Haskell of Aberdeen Roncalli 9-7 and Silvee McCoy and Anna Engen of Spearfish 8-5. In the championship match, Hancock and Wagner of Rapid City Christian downed the Grahams 8-2.

M. Maxwell/B. Maxwell placed third at No. 2 doubles while Wolff/Kruger placed third at No. 3 doubles.

Madison will host Milbank in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Madison High School tennis courts.