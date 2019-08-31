August 31, 2019

SFC Chargers top Bulldogs in golf dual - Daily Leader Extra : Sports

SFC Chargers top Bulldogs in golf dual

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2019 2:37 pm

SFC Chargers top Bulldogs in golf dual By LARRY LEEDS, Sports Editor Madison Daily Leader

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers downed the Madison Bulldogs in a golf dual held at the Madison Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

The Chargers won the 9-hole event with a low score of 281 while the Bulldogs had 304.

Leading the Bulldogs were Braden Eimers and Keaton Nighbert as they both shot a 45 and placed second in the meet. They were both three strokes behind the top golfer of the day Alex Vande Grinde who fired a 42.

Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Dylan DeJong 7th, with a 49; Kaden Guischer 8th, with a 51; Ty Jorgenson, 12th, 54 and Blake Whitethorn, 14th, 60.

Madison had two junior varsity golfers who participated, Oliver Husher shot a 61 while Lucas Mork finished with a 65.

Madison will go to Spring Creek Golf Course at Harrisburg on Tuesday to participate the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational. Action will begin at 9 a.m.

