Brown leads Bulldogs past EPJ 75-43

Cody Brown poured in 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Madison Bulldogs to a lopsided 75-43 win over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in a Dakota XII Conference clash on Saturday in the Madison High School gym.

Brown scored 12 of the Bulldogs' 25 points in the first quarter as Madison held a 25-12 lead.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 47-23 at halftime and never looked back.

Madison made 28 of 53 field goals, 52.8%, and 9 of 19 from beyond the three-point arc, 47.4%. The Bulldogs hit 10 of 14 free throws, 71.4%, and pulled down 32 rebounds.

Brown ended the game hitting 10 of 17 field goals, 3 of 4 three-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws.

Keaton Nighbert tossed in 11 points for the winners. Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Tyler Tappe with eight points, Carter Bergheim with seven, Aspen Dahl with six, Connor Hively with four, Nathan Ricke with three, and Logan Allbee, Carson Hunsley and Mason Avery each with two points.

Bergheim dished out four assists while Dahl snared five rebounds.

Elk Point-Jefferson made 15 of 44 field, 34.1%, and just 2-of-13 three-pointers, 15.4%. The Huskies made 11 of 19 free throws, 57.9%, and grabbed 31 rebounds.

Adam Grashoff scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Huskies.

Madison (1-0 overall and in conference) will host Dakota XII Conference foe Tri-Valley in a boys/girls doubleheader on Tuesday in the MHS Gym. Action will begin at 4 p.m. with the boys' C team game, followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.

JVs pick up win

Madison won the junior varsity game 46-37.

"It's always good to get that first game played to get a better idea of where we are as a team," said Madison Coach Ross Huska. "I was very happy with how our guys played."

Allbee tossed in 15 points and Dillon Bickett added 12 for Madison. Dahl scored six points, Ricke five, and Mickale Dohrer and Michael Peters each three.

Ricke pulled down a team-high six rebounds and Trey Smith grabbed four. Dohrer had a team-high four assists and Smith dished out two assists.

"Our starters did a nice job of getting us going early," Huska said. "Allbee did a nice job of getting to the rim on offense. I thought our reserves did a really good job of bringing a lot of energy to both ends of the floor when they came in. Bickett hit some big threes in the second quarter to open up our lead."

Madison is 1-0 overall.