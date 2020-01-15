Elks use big second half to get past Hawks

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks outscored the Colman-Egan Hawks 30-16 in the second half and picked up a 62-41 Dakota Valley Conference victory on Friday night at Colman.

Elkton-Lake Benton held a 32-25 halftime advantage.

Colman-Egan made 15 of 58 field goals, 25.9%, and 4 of 16 from beyond the three-point arc, 25%. The Hawks connected on 7 of 10 free throws, 70%, and grabbed 31 rebounds.

Nate Tolley had a double-double for the Hawks with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Chase Hemmer added 13 counters, three assists and four steals.

Elkton-Lake Benton made 26 of 56 field goals, 46.4%, and 4 of 20 three-pointers, 20%. The Elks made 6 of 12 free throws, 50%, and snared 39 rebounds.

Matthew Nibbe had a double-double for the winners with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Grant DeRuyter added 19 counters, nine rebounds and five assists.

Colman-Egan (1-5 overall, 0-2 in DVC) will go to Rutland for a game with the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders on Tuesday with the first game set for 6 p.m.