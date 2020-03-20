DeBoer tabbed as final NSAA Pitcher-of-the-Week

Dakota State University junior Devin DeBoer was tabbed as the North Star Athletic Association's Baseball Pitcher-of-the-Week in the final edition of the weekly award after the Trojans wrapped up their tournament play in Tucson, Ariz.

The final edition of the honors was announced earlier this week by the conference office. The NAIA announced its cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, due to ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Dakota State finished its baseball season with an overall record of 6-9, the most wins since the 2016 season. DeBoer, a 6-foot-3 pitcher, won his third game of the season when DSU beat Dordt 7-2 in the Tucson Invitational on March 9.

He threw his second complete game victory of the season. He allowed two runs (one unearned) on eight hits and struck out five batters in the game. DeBoer improved his pitching record to 3-1 this season. It was the first time since the 2016 season that a Trojan pitcher earned wins in a season. It was the first time since the 2015 season to pitch at least two complete games in one season.

According to the DakStats-NAIA statistical website as of Monday, DeBoer ranks 42nd in the nation in innings pitched per game with an average of 6.1 innings. He posted an earned run average of 4.01, working 24 1/3 innings this season. He also allowed 12 runs (one unearned) on 23 hits and recorded 23 strikeouts.

He is the son of Dale and Virginia DeBoer of Littleton, Colo., and an exercise science major.