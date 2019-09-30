Madison drops overtime thriller to Tea

The Tea Area Titan slipped past the Madison Bulldogs 27-21 in an overtime battle on the gridiron on Friday night at Tea.

Trailing 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans scored the game-tying touchdown with 6:51 left in the game. JT Panning capped off the scoring drive with a two-yard plunge. Cael Lundin added the extra-point kick to deadlock the score at 21-21.

Neither team scored until the overtime period. Lundin found paydirt on a one-yard plunge, the extra-point kick was blocked by Cody Brown and the Titans held a 27-21 lead.

Madison was unable to score on its drive in overtime.

The Bulldogs were able to grab the lead in the opening period between the two teams that have won the Class 11A title for the past four years. Chris Reece scored on a 27-yard run with 7:33 left in the first quarter to cap off an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Trey Smith kicked the extra point and the Bulldogs led 7-0.

Tea's PJ Parmelee forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown with 10:02 left in the second period. Lundin added the extra-point kick and the score was tied.

Madison regained the lead less that two minutes later. Tyler Tappe tossed a 20-yard scoring strike to Carter Bergheim with 8:08 left in the half. The scoring drive covered 83 yards on six plays. Smith added the extra-point kick and the Bulldogs led 14-7.

Tea Area tied the score at 14-14 with 5:27 left in the half when Joey Headrick scored on a 23-yard run to cap off a six-play, 52-yard scoring drive. Lundin added the extra point.

Neither team scored in the third period. Madison regained the lead early in the fourth quarter when Tappe tossed an eight-yard scoring strike to Brock Minnaert to cap off a 12-play, 85-yard scoring drive. Smith kicked the extra point and the Bulldogs led 21-14 before the Titans scored the final two touchdowns.

Madison had 287 total yards, 113 rushing and 174 passing. Tappe had 64 yards rushing on 15 carries while Smith gained 32 yards on 13 attempts.

Tappe was 14 of 33 passing for 174 yards and two interceptions. Mason Avery caught one pass for 38 yards. Jacob Unterbrunner caught four passes for 35 yards. Seven Madison receivers caught at least one pass.

Tea had 213 total yards, 158 rushing and 55 passing. Headrick finished the game with 112 yards rushing on 17 attempts.

Austin Lake was 3 of 12 passing for 30 yards and one interception. Lundin was 1 of 4 passing for 25 yards and one interception. Cameron Hoon caught one pass for 25 yards.

Zach Whitlock and Mitch Williams each had eight tackles for the Bulldogs. Whitlock had 4 solo and 4 assists. Williams had 3 and 5. Cody Brown and Carter Bergheim each had 3 and 4.

Brown also had one sack. Minnaert and Avery each had an interception.

Parmelee paced the Titans' defense with 11 tackles (5-6). Joe Walnofer had 10 tackles (10-2) and one interception while Hudson DeJean had one interception.

Madison (2-3) will go to Milbank to face the Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m.