Volga stops Madison Maroon 9-3

Volga scored in every inning but two to down the Madison Maroon (15&16) VFW Baseball team 9-3 at Baughman-Belatti Park on Wednesday night.

The score was knotted at 3-3 after the third frame. It was all Volga after that, as they scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth inning to gain the I-29 League win.

Madison had six hits with Keygan Cruz smacking three singles. Trey Smith added a double for Madison while Mike Peters and Tyler Reck each had a single.

Peyton Wolf started on the mound for the Maroon and suffered the loss. He worked five innings and gave up eight runs (two unearned) on seven hits. He struck out three and walked five. Nathan Ricke finished on the hill for Madison and worked two innings. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out three and walking one.

Madison Maroon (9-7) will face Mobridge in the opening round of the 16U Northwest Regional Tournament that will begin at Baughman-Belatti Park on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will face Madison Gold at 8 p.m.

The tournament will resume at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with the Game One loser battling the Game Two loser in an elimination game at 3 p.m. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the second game from Monday night at 5 p.m.