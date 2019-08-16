Madison sealcoating to start

Motorists in Madison will need to negotiate streets in the northeastern part of town next week to avoid sealcoating work and to avoid parking on streets where work crews will lay down sealant onto pavement.

Workers with the city of Madison and Lake County Highway Department will start sealcoating on Monday in an area east of Dakota State University and north of N.E. 3rd St. If the weather cooperates, the sealcoat work will start at 7 a.m.

The sealcoating will take about five days, and crews will complete the work in no particular street order.

Madison officials are asking residents to watch for the appearance of the work crews and make certain that any street-parked vehicles are moved off the pavement. If a vehicle is parked on any street that crews are ready to sealcoat, the city will have the vehicle towed to another location.

Workers will lay down a protective coating that is supposed to extend the life of asphalt pavements. As part of street maintenance, sealcoat or pavement sealer is used as a coating for asphalt-based pavements.

Madison residents living on certain streets are asked not to park on the street until sealcoating work is completed. The street list includes:

-- N.E. 11th St. from Washington Ave. to one-half block east of Division Ave.

-- N.E. 10th St. from Maplewood Drive to Division Ave.

-- N.E. 9th St. from Washington Ave. to Heatherwood Drive.

-- N.E. 8th St. from Washington Ave. to Heatherwood Drive.

-- N.E. 7th St. between Washington and Roosevelt avenues.

-- N.E. 5th St. between Division and Antelope avenues.

-- N.E. 4th St. between Division and Antelope avenues.

-- N. Summit Ave. between N.E. 6th and N.E. 9th streets.

-- N. Roosevelt Ave. between N.E. 5th and N.E. 9th streets.

-- N. Division Ave. from N.E. 3rd St. to one-half block north of N.E. 11th St.

-- Antelope Ave. between N.E. 3rd and N.E. 6th streets.

The sealcoating project will include work on Maplewood Drive, Twin Oaks Drive, Heritage Drive, Heatherwood Drive and Jennifer Ave.

Plans also include sealcoating pavement extending from the Industrial Ave./S.E. 12th St. intersection.

Anyone seeking additional information can call the Madison Public Works Department at 256-7515.