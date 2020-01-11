Chester School Board to meet Monday

The Chester Area School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.

After conducting routine business, the board will receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis who will ask the board to approve a date for the school board election. She will be recommending June 16.

The board will receive the elementary principal's report from Amy Johnson. Middle school and high school principal Julie Eppard will report on the honor roll and provide an activities update.

School Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments, approve a contract with Jen Nelson to assist with the one-act play, approve the resignation of Jami Wolf, approve a contract with Chris Mohr for junior high boys basketball, approve a contract with Mallory Gum as a special education paraprofessional, and introduce the 2020-21 school calendar.