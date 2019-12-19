Commission reviews multi-residential housing regulations

The city commissioners heard the first reading of new zoning rules during their Monday meeting that would govern the establishment of multi-residential housing, such as twin homes and congregate housing, in Madison.

Residents living in Madison's historic district, which is located in the center of the city, asked municipal officials for changes in the city's R-60 zoning areas -- residential areas that allow duplex housing -- so planning and zoning officials can have more control over increases in population density and on-street parking.

The new rules for duplex zoning include that, in R-60 zones, the principal permitted uses for land are twin homes, two-family dwellings and townhomes, established outside of Madison historic district land parcels. Madison officials are supposed to follow and abide by the documentation for historic district land as it is provided by the State Historic Preservation Office.

The new rules for R-60 zones will also allow the establishment of one congregate-living dwelling as a principal-permitted use for lots.

Other parts of the new zoning rules define congregate living as housing that contains sleeping quarters where family residents share bathroom and/or kitchen facilities. The changes also state that congregate-living facilities are not dwellings that have kitchen facilities in the sleeping quarters and/or bathrooms that are exclusive to 50% or more of the sleeping quarters.

Also in the R-60 zones, the property owners outside of the historic district parcels can apply for conditional-use permits to establish two congregate-living dwellings or multiple-family dwellings with up to four dwelling units. The R-60 property owners could also request a conditional-use permit to have up to four unrelated adults living in each dwelling unit provided by twin homes, two-family dwellings or congregate-living dwellings.

The proposed zoning changes will require that the owners of congregate-living dwellings provide at least one parking space for each of the sleeping quarters in their housing units.

The Madison City Commission approved holding a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 to hear any testimony about the proposed zoning changes. During that meeting, they will also hear the second reading of the zoning changes and decide whether to approve or deny them.