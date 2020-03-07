City to review USDA-RD certificate proposal

The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing a right-of-way certificate when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will review a proposal to have the mayor sign a right-of-way certificate for USDA Rural Development regarding a water system-improvement project.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an acknowledgment letter for Dougherty & Company LLC regarding a water-revenue bond.

-- Adopting a resolution to approve a legal-services agreement.

-- Adopting a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of a not-to-exceed $7.75 million revenue bond.

-- Adopting a resolution authorizing a bond-anticipation note.

-- Adopting a resolution authorizing a grant-anticipation note.

-- Adopting a resolution that amends the established employee compensation for 2020.

-- Approving the first reading of a lawn-maintenance violation for city codes.

-- Declaring as surplus property, appointing appraisers, and authorizing for its proper disposal miscellaneous office equipment.

-- Announcing a municipal Board of Equalization session on March 16.

The city commissioners have also scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.