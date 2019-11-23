Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, peas, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Thursday: No service
Friday: No service
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake.
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: No service
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Cabbage beef soup, ham sandwich, peach crisp, wheat crackers
Tuesday: Cider braised pork chop, cheesy hashbrowns, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Sloppy joe, cream of broccoli soup, fruit, crackers
Thursday: No service
Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cole slaw, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Turkey cordon bleu casserole, baked potato, peas, tropical fruit
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Raised donut
Tuesday: Breakfast pizza
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, or chef salad; corn, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, or taco salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches
Tuesday: Crispitos, corn, fresh fruit
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake sausage stick
Tuesday: Muffin
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, pears
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on bun, peas, mixed fruit
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Pancakes, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Pancakes, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken a la king over biscuit, or pulled pork sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Chicken a la king over biscuit, pulled pork sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; peas
Tuesday: Elem: Chili con carne and corn chips, or popcorn chicken; corn. HS/MS: Chili con carne and corn chips, popcorn chicken, or ham and swiss sub; corn
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school