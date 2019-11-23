Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, peas, peach crisp, whole grain bread

Thursday: No service

Friday: No service

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake.

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: No service

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Cabbage beef soup, ham sandwich, peach crisp, wheat crackers

Tuesday: Cider braised pork chop, cheesy hashbrowns, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Sloppy joe, cream of broccoli soup, fruit, crackers

Thursday: No service

Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cole slaw, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Turkey cordon bleu casserole, baked potato, peas, tropical fruit

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Raised donut

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, or chef salad; corn, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, or taco salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches

Tuesday: Crispitos, corn, fresh fruit

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake sausage stick

Tuesday: Muffin

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread, pears

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese on bun, peas, mixed fruit

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Pancakes, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Pancakes, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken a la king over biscuit, or pulled pork sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Chicken a la king over biscuit, pulled pork sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; peas

Tuesday: Elem: Chili con carne and corn chips, or popcorn chicken; corn. HS/MS: Chili con carne and corn chips, popcorn chicken, or ham and swiss sub; corn

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school