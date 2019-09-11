Fire destroys house east of Howard

The Howard Fire Department and other area first-responders were called at midday Tuesday to a house fire that destroyed an unoccupied home located about 6 miles east of Howard along SD-34.

Howard Fire Chief Kevin Feldhaus reported that his firefighters received the emergency call at 11:45 a.m. The Howard firefighters manned four fire trucks, including a bucket truck, and drove them to the scene. The house was located at 44091 S.D. Highway 34, just south of the highway near the intersection of SD-34 and US-81 and the Jake's Corner truck stop.

Feldhaus said firefighters were not able to save the house but they did work to save a garage located next to the house. A backhoe was brought to the fire scene to remove rubble and debris from the garage.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the fire at about noon, and the department provided firefighters and water support. Madison firefighters drove the department's rural fire truck and two tankers to the location on the east side of Miner County.

Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the house was engulfed in flames when his firefighters arrived at the scene. Minnaert said the Madison Fire Department provided about 6,000 gallons of water for firefighting.

Madison firefighters returned to their fire station at about 2:50 p.m.

According to Feldhaus, Howard firefighters stayed at the scene until 7:45 p.m. He said up to this point, firefighters found no cause for the fire, but he expected further investigation.

The house was the only reported property damage, and no injuries were reported from the fire.

The Miner County Sheriff's Department and Miner County Ambulance were also at the fire scene. The ambulance crew was requested to remain on standby during the firefighting.