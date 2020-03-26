Slaughter files petition for county commission

Incumbent Dennis Slaughter, Republican, has filed a petition for a seat on the Lake County Commission, according to Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke.

He is the most recent candidate to do so. Thus far Phillip Wohlers, Republican; incumbent Deb Reinicke, Republican; incumbent Roger Hageman, Republican; John Doblar, Democrat; and Adam Leighton, Republican, have also filed petitions. Voters will be filling three seats on the commission this year.

Due to the number of candidates who have filed, the ballot for the June 2 primary will include Republican commission candidates, according to Janke.

Three other county positions are also open this year: state's attorney, treasurer and coroner. Thus far, only those currently holding the positions have filed petitions.

The deadline for Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians to file a petition is March 31. Independents who wish to file have until April 28 to do so.

Republicans need 25 signatures, Democrats need 27, Libertarians need a single signature, and Independents need 53 signatures.