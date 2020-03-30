City to hold hearing on new mowing fees, discuss moratorium on utility-bill penalties

The Madison City Commissioners will hear the second reading of an ordinance amendment that would increase the city's fees for mowing unkempt, private-property lawns when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

After the second reading, the city commissioners will consider approving the ordinance change that would increase the lawn-mowing fees to at least $400 for grass on private property that the municipal parks department has to mow. The property owners would need to pay the fee or have the cost assessed against their property.

Close to the end of the meeting, the commissioners will consider adopting a resolution that waives penalties for unpaid utility bills and the practice of terminating utility service for the period in which the public is affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The commissioners will acknowledge a request from First Premier Bank to vacate an alley on the bank's lot next to Van Eps Ave., where the company plans to construct a new branch bank in Madison. The alley runs north-south on the west side of First Premier's lot. The commissioners will consider setting a hearing date for the alley vacation request.

At the start of their meeting, commissioners will listen to drainage concerns from Jim Casanova and Michael Johnson for the 300 block of N.W. 9th St. and 1000 N. Union Ave., respectively.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a certification form for the Madison Public Library regarding the 2019 South Dakota Public Library Survey.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application submitted by Fiegen Construction of Sioux Falls to occupy a right of way along N.W. 2nd St. between N. Van Eps and N. Blanche avenues.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a proposal submitted by Houston Engineering Inc. for drainage analysis in the neighborhood along 9th St. from Park Creek to Highland Ave.

-- Approving a project change request submitted by Tyler Technologies regarding a current future state analysis for utility billing.

-- Approving a contract with Avenue Enterprise Solutions LLC for a software data pull.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners will discuss the public use of city facilities and public meetings. They will also announce plans for absentee voting for this spring's combined city-school district election.