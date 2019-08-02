August 2, 2019

Lunch Menus

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit

Thursday: Baked pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread

Friday: Cook's choice

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, vegetable, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Chef salad, peaches, crackers

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread

Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, vegetable, fruit, biscuit

Friday: Ginger pork chops, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: No service

