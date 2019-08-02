Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit
Thursday: Baked pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread
Friday: Cook's choice
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, vegetable, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Chef salad, peaches, crackers
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Tater tot hotdish, vegetable, fruit, biscuit
Friday: Ginger pork chops, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: No service