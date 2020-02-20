Water-main repairs continue on Thursday

Madison officials announced on Thursday morning that city crews were continuing their work repairing an underground water-main break on the 300 block of N.W. 9th St. in Madison.

Residents in the N.W. 9th St. neighborhood between N. Josephine and N. Egan avenues and in surrounding neighborhoods may have their city water service interrupted until repairs are completed.

The repair work started on Wednesday morning.

In addition, city personnel have barricaded N.W. 9th St. between N. Josephine and N. Egan avenues to divert through traffic. Motorists are asked to take other street routes through the neighborhood.