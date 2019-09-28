ORR Raiders to celebrate Homecoming next week

The ORR Raiders will celebrate homecoming week starting Monday with the theme of Taste the Victory!

The Jr. High and High School's theme Monday is VSCO Girl/Frat Boy Day, while the elementary school will celebrate Mismatch and Crazy Hair Day.

Tuesday's themes are Bikers vs. Surfers at the Jr. High/High School, and Fake Injury Day at the elementary school.

Wednesday's themes are Decade Day at the Jr. High/High School and Class Color Day at the elementary school.

Thursday's themes are Picture Re-creation Day at the Jr. High/High School and PJ Day at the elementary school.

Friday's theme is Spirit Day district wide.

Coronation will be Monday at 7 p.m. in Rutland. Royalty include Aidan Tisdall, Isaac Hegdahl, Tristan Hageman, Bridget DeRungs and Kylie Anderson.

Other activities include:

Tues., Oct. 1: O-R Variety Show & Coronation in Oldham at 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 2: Cross Country at Colman-Egan Golf Course at 1 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 3: VB vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary's in Ramona. JH 4:30 p.m., JV at 6 p.m.; V to follow.

Fri., Oct. 4: School is in session (K-12) with a Homecoming Breakfast in Ramona from 7:45-8:10 a.m. (must prepay by Friday, Sept. 27); a Homecoming Parade in Ramona at 1:45 p.m., followed by a Pep Rally. School will dismiss at 3:21 p.m.

Also on Friday:

-- ORR Cheer Camp for K-6 girls from 3:30-6 p.m. Performance at 6 p.m. on the football field.

-- Junior High Football vs. Chester in Ramona at 4:30 p.m.

-- Varsity Football vs. Chester in Ramona at 7 p.m.

The Pep Band plays at 6:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to join the band. Call the school for more information.

The public is invited to attend any of the events for the week, and any local business is welcome to have a float in the parade on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in Ramona. Call Kim at the school at 482-8244 with any questions.

For coronation, JH/HS students, the cheerleaders, teachers and MORE Group will be performing skits. A new king and queen will also be crowned.